Record 81.63% polling in Nuapada; all eyes on November 14 result

BHUBANESWAR/NUAPADA: The Nuapada by-election on Tuesday witnessed a record polling of nearly 82 per cent, keeping the ruling BJP and opposition BJD and Congress on tenterhooks till counting on November 14. The polling passed off smoothly across the constituency barring minor incidents of lapses.

According to latest reports from the office of the chief electoral officer, the constituency has recorded 81.63 per cent polling and the figure may increase after the final tabulation. CEO RS Gopalan said, voting was completed peacefully across the 358 polling stations including sensitive and sakhi booths. However, violation of vote secrecy was noticed in two booths following which the presiding officers Dhananjay Mallick and Sandeep Kumar Swain were suspended. In both the cases, the companion of one elderly voter each allegedly voted on the latter’s behalf.

The CEO said polling process was continuously monitored from the state headquarters to ensure free, fair and transparent election. Polling began at 7 am and was completed at 5 pm in 311 polling stations across the constituency. Voting was wrapped up one hour early in 47 sensitive booths.

Gopalan said all the eight helicopters carrying polling personnel to the district headquarters town have returned. Counting of votes will be held on November 14.

The bypoll was necessitated following the death of sitting BJD MLA and former minister Rajendra Dholakia. The ruling BJP has fielded Jay Dholakia, son of Rajendra, from the seat while the BJD had nominated former minister Snehangini Chhuria. Congress has fielded Ghasiram Majhi, a local tribal leader.