Record 81.63% polling in Nuapada; all eyes on November 14 result

BHUBANESWAR/NUAPADA: The Nuapada by-election on Tuesday witnessed a record polling of nearly 82 per cent, keeping the ruling BJP and opposition BJD and Congress on tenterhooks till counting on November 14. The polling passed off smoothly across the constituency barring minor incidents of lapses.
According to latest reports from the office of the chief electoral officer, the constituency has recorded 81.63 per cent polling and the figure may increase after the final tabulation. CEO RS Gopalan said, voting was completed peacefully across the 358 polling stations including sensitive and sakhi booths. However, violation of vote secrecy was noticed in two booths following which the presiding officers Dhananjay Mallick and Sandeep Kumar Swain were suspended. In both the cases, the companion of one elderly voter each allegedly voted on the latter’s behalf.
The CEO said polling process was continuously monitored from the state headquarters to ensure free, fair and transparent election. Polling began at 7 am and was completed at 5 pm in 311 polling stations across the constituency. Voting was wrapped up one hour early in 47 sensitive booths.
Gopalan said all the eight helicopters carrying polling personnel to the district headquarters town have returned. Counting of votes will be held on November 14.
The bypoll was necessitated following the death of sitting BJD MLA and former minister Rajendra Dholakia. The ruling BJP has fielded Jay Dholakia, son of Rajendra, from the seat while the BJD had nominated former minister Snehangini Chhuria. Congress has fielded Ghasiram Majhi, a local tribal leader.
The election will be an acid test for the three main contenders BJP, BJD and Congress. The BJP has lot at stake as the result will reflect on its performance in the last 17 moths of being in power in the state. This will also be the first test of popularity of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and his government.
The poll, on the other hand, has become a question of existence for the BJD. After the defeat in 2024 general elections, BJD has fallen into a state of disarray with MPs and leaders deserting the regional outfit and leaders voicing their dissension and discontent over its functioning. Party president and leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik, who himself campaigned on the ground, needs a win to tighten his grip on the party again. A victory will also ensure that the party functions as the main opposition in the state.
At the same time, the fight had become personal as well as organisational for state Congress president Bhakta Charan Das, who had made the bypoll, a prestige issue. A win will put the Congress on the revival path. However, the loss will bring more challenges for Das as discontent over his functioning is already gaining strength within the party.