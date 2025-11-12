Youth held after he stabs elder brother to death over dispute in Odisha village

BERHAMPUR: A 23-year-old youth reportedly stabbed his elder brother to death over a dispute in Rebidi village under R Udayagiri police limits in Gajapati district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Ajyam Dalabehera (27). Ajyam’s brother and accused Sudeep Dalabehera has been arrested by police.

Sources said there was a long-standing dispute between the siblings. In the morning, their parents went out for some work, leaving the two brothers in the house. After sometime, neighbours heard screams and rushed to the house only to find Ajyam lying in a pool of blood with Sudeep standing near him with a knife in his hand. Seeing the neighbours, Sudeep fled the spot.

On being informed, R Udayagiri police reached the spot and rushed Ajyam to the local hospital. However, the doctors declared him brought dead. Police seized the body and sent it to the district headquarters hospital at Paralakhemundi for autopsy.

IIC Basant Sethy said police registered a case and started investigation. In the evening, Sudeep was nabbed by Khajuripada police from Nuagada block of the district. A team has been sent to Khajuripada to bring the accused to R Udayagiri police station.

Sethy said the accused will be interrogated to ascertain the motive behind the murder. Further investigation is underway, he added.