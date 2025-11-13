Centre seeks report on ‘constructions’ in Odisha's Similipal

BARIPADA: The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) on Tuesday directed the state government to submit a detailed report on illegal construction and tree felling in the eco-sensitive zone surrounding Similipal National Park.

The MoEF&CC directive came after member of the United for Sustainable Environment Trust Shantanu Kumar Bhukta filed a complaint on November 2, highlighting violations of eco-sensitive zone guidelines in and around the wildlife reserve.

The Ministry has sought a response from the principal chief conservator of forests (Wildlife), Odisha seeking an action taken report in this regard. Copies of the same were also sent to the deputy director of the Forest department, members of the National Board for Wildlife, additional chief secretary, field director of Similipal sanctuary, deputy director of Similipal south wildlife division, Mayurbhanj collector and divisional forest officer of Baripada.