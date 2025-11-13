Centre seeks report on ‘constructions’ in Odisha's Similipal

BARIPADA: The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) on Tuesday directed the state government to submit a detailed report on illegal construction and tree felling in the eco-sensitive zone surrounding Similipal National Park.
The MoEF&CC directive came after member of the United for Sustainable Environment Trust Shantanu Kumar Bhukta filed a complaint on November 2, highlighting violations of eco-sensitive zone guidelines in and around the wildlife reserve.
The Ministry has sought a response from the principal chief conservator of forests (Wildlife), Odisha seeking an action taken report in this regard. Copies of the same were also sent to the deputy director of the Forest department, members of the National Board for Wildlife, additional chief secretary, field director of Similipal sanctuary, deputy director of Similipal south wildlife division, Mayurbhanj collector and divisional forest officer of Baripada.
In his complaint, Bhukta alleged that illegal commercial structures are being constructed within the eco-sensitive zone with several resorts reportedly being built along the route from Pithabata to Lulung. Roads within the reserve are also being concretised. These activities are being carried out in violation of the guidelines governing eco-sensitive zones.
The complaint further claimed that various illegal activities like felling of trees and extraction of groundwater are continuing unchecked within 10 km radius around the foothills of Similipal biosphere reserve with departments concerned allegedly turning a blind eye to these violations.
The complaint warned if such activities were allowed to continue, it could lead to serious environmental threats in the future. Taking strict action against such illegal constructions and tree felling is essential to preserve the ecological integrity and scenic beauty of this protected area, it added.