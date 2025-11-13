Encroachers feel the heat as SMC launches eviction drive

SAMBALPUR: The Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) has launched a massive eviction drive to clear roads of encroachments and illegal structures across various parts of the city.

The civic body has intensified its anti-encroachment campaign under the ‘Clean and Encroachment-Free City’ initiative, targeting unauthorised shops constructed over drains and extending on to roads, which obstruct traffic and compromise sanitation. Notices have already been served to several shop owners in Khetrarajpur for operating over drains, asking them to remove their structures immediately or face demolition.

Besides, several makeshift shops and cart owners, particularly in Budharaja area, are being slapped with fines for operating along the roads and causing congestion by allowing haphazard parking. Similarly, unauthorised banners and boards are also being removed from outside shops encroaching on roads.

The SMC is also removing illegal hoardings from major junctions including Dhanupali, Jail chowk and Laxmi Talkies areas. In a recent move to widen roads and build proper drainage, two small temples in Modipara and Cheruapada were also demolished.

Enforcement officer of SMC Susanta Kumar Sahoo, said, “Development requires broader roads, proper drainage and cleanliness. The drive has been intensified to prevent encroachers from misusing public spaces. This month alone, we have collected fine amounting to `30,500.”

He further said an agency has been authorised to manage and allot hoarding spaces in the city. However, several temporary bamboo structures are being erected illegally, with hoardings put up without the knowledge of either the agency or the SMC. Such unauthorised hoardings are being removed and the structures dismantled. “Anyone found occupying public property illegally would face eviction and penalty,” Sahoo added.