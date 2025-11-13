Nuapada by-polls record 83.45 per cent turnout, vote count tomorrow

NUAPADA : Polling for Nuapada by-election concluded smoothly on Tuesday, recording a remarkable voter turnout of 83.45 per cent, the highest in recent years. Conducted under tight security, the voting remained transparent, peaceful and well-coordinated.
Addressing mediapersons on Wednesday evening, district collector Madhusudan Dash said polling was held strictly as per the guidelines of the Election Commission of India (ECI). Out of 2,54,497 registered voters, 2,12,380 including 1,03,817 men, 1,08,563 women and five transgenders exercised their franchise across 358 polling booths in the Assembly constituency.
Following completion of polling, all EVM and VVPAT machines were securely transported to the strong room at National College, Nuapada, which is now under round-the-clock, three-tier security provided by the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).
Dash said all necessary arrangements have been put in place for counting of votes on November 14. The counting will begin at 8 am with postal ballots, followed by EVMs from 8.30 am. It will be conducted in 26 rounds across 14 counting tables and one for postal votes. The process will take place under the direct supervision of sub-collector and returning officer Surmi Soren.
As part of the ECI’s transparency measures, VVPAT slips from five randomly selected polling stations will be tallied with EVM results. Counting agents of candidates and accredited media personnel will be present, and the results of each round will be shared publicly after every phase, he said.
The entire counting process will be CCTV-monitored and video-recorded. Senior election observers, district officials and police personnel will oversee the proceedings. Once all the rounds are completed, the returning officer will formally declare the winning candidate and issue the certificate of election.
Expressing satisfaction over the peaceful conduct of polling, the collector said, “Just as the voting concluded in a peaceful and disciplined manner, we expect the counting process to be equally calm and impartial.”