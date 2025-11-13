Odisha govt to rope in MCHs for clearing backlogs in disability ID cards

BHUBANESWAR: Amidst a huge backlog of unique disability ID (UDIDs or Swavlamban cards) applications, the state government has decided to rope in all the 14 medical colleges and hospitals (MCHs) for assessment and issuance of such cards.

The Social Security & Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) and Health departments recently reviewed the roadblocks after the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment pointed out the huge backlog in certain districts and instructed early clearance in order to facilitate the benefits under various schemes for persons with disabilities (PwDs).

The State Assembly Standing Committee had also recently raised concern over non-sitting of medical boards in due frequency to clear the backlog. After an application is submitted in the UDID portal, it is examined by specialists in the medical boards of hospitals before the IDs are issued by the SSEPD department.

Odisha has the third-highest number of applications pending for UDIDs in the country, depriving PwDs from availing government benefits. According to the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, while around 1.47 crore applications for the IDs are pending across the country, Odisha is yet to process its share of 1,78,628 applications. It comes third after Uttar Pradesh which has the highest 2.16 lakh applications pending followed by Maharashtra with 1.92 lakh pending applications.