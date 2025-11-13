Odisha SI exam scam: CB arrests close aide of Sankar Prusty from Berhampur

BHUBANESWAR/BERHAMPUR: In a major breakthrough in the sub-inspector (SI) recruitment scam investigation, the state Crime Branch has arrested one Sagar Gouda, reportedly the principal associate of main accused Sankar Prusty.

The 22-year-old Gouda is a native of Balipada area in Ganjam’s Berhampur. “Gouda has been identified as the principal associate and close aide of key accused Prusty, who was nabbed from the border area of India and Nepal on November 1 in connection with the combined police service examination (CPSE) 2024 scam,” CB officials said on Wednesday.

As per reports, the CB team reached Berhampur on Tuesday night and apprehended Gouda from his house on MKCG medical college campus. “Investigation revealed that Gouda played a pivotal role in supervising the entire operation of the Balasore module. Acting on Prusty’s instructions, he coordinated logistical arrangements and ensured execution of the plan on the ground,” said a CB official.

The official further informed that Gouda had visited Digha on September 29, where hotel accommodations had been booked by Aravinda Das, earlier arrested in the case, for the candidates. Gouda allegedly handled the entire operation on behalf of Prusty, from collecting money from the candidates to facilitating their accommodation for exam preparation.