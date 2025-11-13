Odisha to tie-up with FHF to preserve Odia films

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said on Wednesday that the state government will sign an agreement with the Film Heritage Foundation (FHF) for restoration and preservation of Odia films.

The chief minister along with veteran actor Waheeda Rehman inaugurated the 10th edition of Film Preservation & Restoration Workshop India by the Film Heritage Foundation (FHF) at Kalabhoomi here on Wednesday.

The week-long workshop is being organised by FHF in association with the International Federation of Film Archives (FIAF). Majhi thanked the foundation for restoring Odia films ‘Kankalata’ and ‘Maya Miriga’.

Speaking at the event virtually, FHF ambassador and actor Amitabh Bachchan said Odisha is not just known for its rich heritage and culture, but also for its vibrant film industry that has almost century-old film legacy. A legacy that includes many treasures of Indian cinema.

“Unfortunately, Odisha has not had a film preservation policy as a result of which, the films of luminaries of the Odia film industry like Nirad Mohapatra, Manmohan Mohapatra, Ghanshyam Mohapatra, Nitai Palit, Jharna Das, Prasanna Nanda and many more are just languishing and are in danger of being lost for ever if urgent steps are not taken,” Bachchan said.

He called for saving the rich film heritage of the state and thanked the state government for facilitating the workshop that aims at creating a strong army of film archivists.