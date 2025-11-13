Rice mill death case: NHRC orders Rs 15 lakh compensation for victim’s kin

BARGARH: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Wednesday directed the Odisha government to pay a compensation of Rs 15 lakh to the family of 12-year-old Pratyush Bhaena who died after falling into a heap of hot ash allegedly dumped by Kaleswar rice mill in Bargarh district in February this year.

The commission held the state ‘vicariously liable’ for the death and observed that the amount of Rs 1.2 lakh already paid to the victim’s family was ‘meagre and cannot be said to be fair and reasonable under provisions of the law’.

It said, “The authorities concerned cannot wash away their hands simply by paying financial relief. The compensation must be just, fair and reasonable, keeping in view the age of the deceased and the loss suffered by the bereaved family.”

The NHRC directed the chief secretary of Odisha to ensure payment of Rs 15 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased after deducting the already paid Rs 1.2 lakh, and to submit proof of payment to the commission by January 3, 2026.

The NHRC order came after a complaint was filed by human rights activist Dillip Kumar Das of Kalahandi on April 13 seeking Rs 20 lakh compensation and legal action against the mill owner. Das alleged that the mill had been dumping hot ash outside its premises despite repeated warnings from villagers.