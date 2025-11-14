Farmer electrocuted in Jagatsinghpur; villagers block body, demand power line repairs and compensation

JAGATSINGHPUR: Tension prevailed at Birat Katak village under Raghunathpur police limits on Thursday as villagers refused to hand over the body of a farmer who was reportedly electrocuted in his paddy field.

The irate villagers demanded assurance from TPCODL officials for immediate renovation of the faulty power supply system and compensation for the family of the deceased identified as Sanjeev Kumar Pradhan (38).

Sources said Sanjeev died after coming in contact with a snapped 11 kV power line while inspecting the water level in his field at around 9 am. On being informed, local police rushed to the spot to recover the body, but villagers prevented them from taking it for postmortem. They insisted that TPCODL officials visit the site, assure renovation of the electricity system and announce compensation for the deceased’s kin.

Notably, the 11 kV line falls under Manda Sahi section of Jagatsinghpur electrical division. Villagers alleged that the line had been sagging dangerously for a long time, posing threat to residents.

Jagannathpur sarpanch Jagabandhu Mallick said, “TPCODL failed to tighten loose wires in both LT and 11 kV lines. Many poles are covered with creepers and bushes. Despite repeated complaints, no renovation work has been carried out. This negligence led to the farmer’s death.”

Later in the day, Sanjeev’s brother Ranjit Pradhan lodged an FIR with Raghunathpur police, holding TPCODL officials responsible for the death.

Sub-collector Prashant Tarai, Raghunathpur tehsildar Rajalakshmi Nayak and IIC Sushant Sethy reached the spot and held discussions with the villagers. However, villagers were yet to release Sanjeev’s body till reports last came in.