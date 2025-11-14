Odisha CM Majhi flags off Unity March; recalls Nilagiri’s role in Odisha’s history

BALASORE: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday led a Unity March at Nilagiri as part of the nationwide celebrations marking the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Flagging off the event, the chief minister joined students, youths, officials and local residents in the march which was taken out from Nilagiri to Mitrapur. Students carried a 100-foot-long Tricolour on the occasion.

Addressing a public gathering at the police field, Majhi said, “Nilagiri is not merely a geographical location, it is the heartbeat of people’s power and democracy. Nilagiri people’s movement represents a remarkable chapter in Odisha’s history. It tells the story of unity, the collective voice of people against exploitation and injustice, and their quest for rights.”

Recalling Nilagiri’s historic role in the Prajamandal movement among the 564 princely states of India, the chief minister said the people here made significant contribution in the fight against oppression.

“The unity of people of Nilagiri ensured victory over domineering forces and set an example for the nation on how collective strength can defeat injustice,” he said.

He emphasised that the Nilagiri movement was not just a struggle for statehood but also a triumph of self-respect, dignity, and democratic consciousness.

“Today’s Unity March reminds us once again of our strength in diversity. Regardless of caste, religion, or language, we are all Indians. This unity is our greatest strength and our identity,” he added.