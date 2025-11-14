Odisha to get iconic New Secretariat and Assembly buildings in major infrastructure upgrade

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha is set to get iconic new secretariat and Assembly buildings as part of a major infrastructure push by the BJP government. The proposals for the two heritage structures received in-principle approval during a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

The new secretariat building will be modelled on the Central Secretariat in New Delhi, with each department having a dedicated chamber, lobby, and conference hall for ministers to enhance coordination and efficiency. Currently, ministers’ chambers are spread over two floors, away from their departments.

The construction of both structures, spread across 71.13 acres, will occur in two phases. Phase I will see the new secretariat-cum-Mantralaya built adjacent to Kharvela Bhawan and the OSEPA campus, along with a three-level underground parking facility in front of the present Lok Seva Bhawan.

The 12-storey secretariat (three basements + ground + 11 floors) will include basement parking, while another 12-storey office building will be developed between the Police Commissionerate and Nirman Soudha to accommodate relocated departments.