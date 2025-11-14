Odisha to get iconic New Secretariat and Assembly buildings in major infrastructure upgrade

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha is set to get iconic new secretariat and Assembly buildings as part of a major infrastructure push by the BJP government. The proposals for the two heritage structures received in-principle approval during a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.
The new secretariat building will be modelled on the Central Secretariat in New Delhi, with each department having a dedicated chamber, lobby, and conference hall for ministers to enhance coordination and efficiency. Currently, ministers’ chambers are spread over two floors, away from their departments.
The construction of both structures, spread across 71.13 acres, will occur in two phases. Phase I will see the new secretariat-cum-Mantralaya built adjacent to Kharvela Bhawan and the OSEPA campus, along with a three-level underground parking facility in front of the present Lok Seva Bhawan.
The 12-storey secretariat (three basements + ground + 11 floors) will include basement parking, while another 12-storey office building will be developed between the Police Commissionerate and Nirman Soudha to accommodate relocated departments.
Phase II will focus on the new state Assembly building, featuring three basements, a ground floor, and a single-storey structure, along with an annex secretariat building (3B+G+9) and a service building (B+G+1). Another 12-storey office complex will be built on the old Nirman Soudha campus.
Several offices currently within the development zone, including the ADM office, OSEPA, research lab, directorate of geology, higher secondary education, economic offence wing, cyber complex, directorate of town planning, chief electrical inspector office, and the superintending engineer of Bhubaneswar (R&B) division-III, will be temporarily relocated. Heads of these offices have been asked to identify vacant government spaces or explore rental options until project completion.
A senior official of the Works Department said Odisha Bridge and Construction Corporation Limited (OBCC) has been tasked with preparing the detailed project report and cost estimates. Phase I construction will begin at the earliest, and the new Assembly building will be ready once the state is permitted to establish a Vidhan Parishad.
Special Circuit House in the City
The state government will also construct a special circuit house on a 1.9-acre site, featuring 112 single rooms, 54 suite rooms, 34 1BHK and six 2BHK units. The complex will include a gymnasium, recreation area, restaurants, a souvenir shop, and office workstations on all floors.
Mega Convention Centre
The OMFED campus will be developed into a mega convention and hospitality hub at OMFED Square. The centre will host around 10,000 people and include three-star hotels. Ernst & Young (E&Y) has been appointed as the transaction advisor to assist in financial modelling and project structuring.
Project Summary:
New Secretariat:
3B+G+11 building adjacent to Kharvela Bhawan and OSEPA campus
Three-level basement parking in front of Lok Seva Bhawan (Gate 2 to Assembly campus)
Additional 3B+G+11 office building between Police Commissionerate and Nirman Soudha
New State Assembly:
3B+G+1 configuration
Ready once Vidhan Parishad is approved
Assembly will operate in new building; Vidhan Parishad in existing building
Both structures over 71.13 acres
The ambitious projects aim to modernise Odisha’s administrative and legislative infrastructure while improving functionality and public service delivery.