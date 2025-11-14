OHRC seeks report from Sambalpur University on 2021 self-immolation death of contractual staffer

SAMBALPUR: The Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) has directed the Sambalpur University to submit a detailed report on the death of a contractual employee who self-immolated himself on campus four years back.

The direction comes after Abhishek Mishra, son of deceased contractual employee Dinabandhu Mishra, filed a petition with the commission seeking justice and adequate compensation, on October 15.

Dinabandhu, who worked as a technical assistant in Sambalpur University for over two decades, had set himself on fire near the vice-chancellor’s office on April 20, 2021 and died the same night.

His family had alleged that he took the extreme step due to mental harassment, denial of service benefits, and non-regularisation of his job despite court orders.

Abhishek had requested the commission to direct the university to provide a compassionate appointment, pay appropriate compensation, safeguard the employment rights of contractual workers, conduct an independent judicial inquiry, and consider posthumous regularisation of his father’s service.

The petition further alleged that the family has not received the service benefits owed to Dinabandhu even years after his death.

In its order issued on October 30, OHRC chairperson Justice S Pujahari took cognisance of the matter and noted the seriousness of the issues raised, which included claims of ‘institutional negligence’ and ‘mental torture’ by the university authorities.