Suspected diarrhoea outbreak claims two lives in Odisha's Koraput

JEYPORE: A suspected diarrhoea outbreak has claimed the lives of two women and affected 16 people in Kenduguda village under Kundra block of Koraput district in the last one week.

The two women, Phulmati Gharsalia (35) and Hiradevi Gharsalia (51), reportedly died after suffering from severe diarrhoea on Monday. Subsequently, eight affected villagers visited the Kundra CHC, prompting immediate action by medical authorities.

Teams from Kundra and Koraput conducted a door-to-door health survey on Tuesday and Wednesday, and distributed necessary medicines to prevent further spread of the disease. Health staff also collected water samples from sources used by the villagers to identify possible contamination.

Sources said all affected persons admitted to the hospital are reportedly recovering under medical supervision. No new cases were reported from the village on Thursday.

Koraput CDMO Dr RN Mishra said the situation in Kenduguda is under control. “We suspect the diarrhoea was caused by a stomach infection linked to contaminated food or water. The exact cause will be confirmed after test reports are received,” he added.