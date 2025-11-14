‘Zero fatality fortnight’ in Odisha from Nov 16 to acheive zero accident deaths

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government has decided to observe a state-wide ‘zero fatality fortnight’ from November 16 to 30 in a bid to achieve zero road accident deaths through coordinated action and public participation.

The initiative, led by the Commerce and Transport department, will be implemented in close collaboration with district administrations, police department, regional transport offices (RTOs) and other agencies.

During the fortnight, a zero-tolerance policy will be adopted against traffic violations. RTOs, along with the police and district authorities, will conduct intensive checking across highways, markets, educational institutions and other high-traffic zones. Action will be taken against overspeeding, drunk driving, use of mobile phones while driving and violation of helmet or seat-belt norms under the Motor Vehicles Act.

Transport department sources said district authorities have been directed to pay special attention to identify black spots and take corrective measures in coordination with road-engineering agencies. “Emphasis will be placed on the four pillars of road safety - enforcement, engineering, education and emergency care. Immediate repair of damaged stretches, installation of signage and removal of design flaws have also been prioritised,” said an official.