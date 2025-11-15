Ensure smooth supply of cooking gas, Odisha govt tells oil marketing companies

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Friday directed all public oil marketing companies (OMCs) operating in the state to ensure smooth and timely delivery of cooking gas to the consumers.

At a meeting with the representatives of the companies, principal secretary of Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Sanjay Kumar Singh emphasised uninterrupted supply and addressing the issues confronting the consumers, oil marketing companies and the dealers.

Stating that there should not be any compromise on timely delivery of gas cylinders to the consumers, he directed the OMCs to have sufficient stocks of LPG cylinders in the state, ensuring that the supply chains are stable.

On the issue of availability of 5 kg cylinders without safety guarantees in the market, he instructed officials to act promptly and resolve the complaints at the earliest.

Singh also directed officials to conduct regular checking of LPG cylinders on complaints of black marketing and unauthorised filling points. OMCs were asked to have multiple sources of supply of gas cylinders to reduce waiting time.

Indian Oil chief general manager Naro Tundup, HPCL deputy general manager MN Srinivas, BPCL state head Raj Kumar Singh and IOCL chief manager KC Seth were present, among others.