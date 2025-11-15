Industrialist Sarat Sahoo’s memorial ceremony held

CUTTACK: The 11th-day memorial event (Ekadashaha) of renowned industrialist and Ruchi Foodline founder Sarat Kumar Sahoo was held at Bayalis Mouza here recently.

People from all walks of life paid their tributes and remembered Sahoo’s contributions to Odisha’s industry on the occasion. Hockey icon and former Rajya Sabha MP Dilip Tirkey, former minister Amar Satpathy, Cuttack mayor Subash Singh, former chief secretary Sahadev Sahu, Ravenshaw University vice-chancellor Sanjay Kumar Nayak, industrialist Mahimananda Mishra, ex-DG Income Tax Bidhu Bhusan Mohanty, Additional DGP Soumendra Priyadarsi, MLAs Akash Das Nayak and Sofia Firdous and other notable personalities attended the event.

A commemorative book titled ‘Smrutire Sarat’ was unveiled in the memory and honour of the industrialist.

A Bhajan Sandhya was organised, while the Ruchi family also hosted a ‘Smruti Sradhanjali’ event separately where the attendees remembered Sahoo as a visionary entrepreneur whose pioneering work made Ruchi Masala a household name across Odisha.

Sahoo’s son Arabinda, daughter Rashmi and other family members were present.