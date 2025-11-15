Issues of farmers discussed in Odisha's Sohela

BARGARH: Members of Jay Kisan Andolan (JKA) held a block-level meeting at Sarakanda market ground in Sohela here to discuss the long-standing issues of farmers on Friday.

The meeting saw extensive deliberations on paddy procurement hurdles, delay in crop cutting and sorting, frequent power disruptions, and shortcomings in education and healthcare facilities. A detailed action plan was outlined to take up these issues with the district administration.

JKA members decided to launch a district-wide agitation demanding immediate corrective measures.

Addressing the meeting, JKA general secretary Hara Bania said, “We will take to the streets if the government fails to address these issues at the earliest.”

Paschim Odisha Krushak Sangathan Samanwaya Samiti (POKSSS) convener Lingaraj, JKA district president Sushil Sahu and members Chanchal Pradhan, Arun Sahu, Maheshwar Pradhan and Brundaban Nayak attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, the farmers’ dharna outside the Bargarh collectorate entered its fifth consecutive day on Friday.

Over 30 cultivators continued to camp outside the district collector’s office, asserting that they will not withdraw the protest until all left-out farmers are registered for the upcoming paddy procurement process.

The agitating farmers alleged that despite repeated appeals, the district administration has not held a single round of discussions with them.