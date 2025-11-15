Jajpur youth booked for raping woman

JAJPUR: Korei police on Friday booked a 27-year-old man on charges of repeatedly raping a woman on the false promise of marriage. The accused is Rabindra Kumar Samal, a resident of Rangaranga village.

According to the complaint filed by the 24-year-old victim, she came in contact with Samal on a social media platform two years back. They became friends and exchanged telephone numbers. Later, they entered into a romantic relationship.

Samal reportedly promised to marry the woman and maintained physical relationship with her over the last several months. When the victim insisted on marrying the accused, the latter invited her to his house to discuss their wedding plans with his family members. However, when she reached Rangaranga village, Samal along with his brother and parents assaulted her, stated the complaint.

Following the incident, the woman and her family members went to Korei police station and lodged an complaint against the accused on Thursday night.

Korei IIC RK Tripathy said, “Police have registered a case in connection with the incident. Samal and other accused have fled the area. Efforts are underway to nab them.”