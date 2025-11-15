Mayurbhanj collector reviews development works

BARIPADA: Mayurbhanj collector Hemakanta Say reviewed ongoing development works in presence of officials from various departments in Baripada town on Friday.

During the meeting, the collector discussed beautification and and redevelopment of Jubilee park and Jhinjiri pond at a cost of Rs 28 crore. He also informed that the Baripada town bypass overbridge on NH-18 will be extended from Paibani to Manchabandha.

A new inter-state bus stand will be constructed on a five-acre plot at an estimated cost of Rs 100 crore. At least 21 electric buses will be introduced in the town to improve public transport. To compensate for trees that will be felled, the Baripada forest division and OSRTC have allocated Rs 59 lakh for reforestation.

The weekly station market will be redeveloped into a full-fledged market complex, based on a design prepared by NIT-Rourkela. A grant of Rs 30 crore has been sanctioned for the project, which will house vegetable, fish, meat and grocery shops under one roof.

The Railway department will construct an overbridge at station market. To protect Baripada from floods, a barrage will be built along the Budhabalanga river embankment, which will also provide a permanent solution to the town’s drinking water issues.

Sources said restoration and beautification works will also be taken up at the old Mayurbhanj Palace and Jubilee library. The old district collectorate and sub-divisional offices, currently operating from scattered and heritage structures over 100 years old, will be merged into a new collector’s office at an estimated cost of Rs 100 crore under the Viksit Bharat and Viksit Odisha initiatives.