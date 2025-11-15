NGT notice to Odisha government over encroachment of land by private firm

CUTTACK: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued notices to multiple government authorities including the secretary Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) and the chief secretary of the Odisha government and a private company over alleged illegal encroachment of 10.09 acres of forest land in Sripura village of Jharsuguda district.

The direction came recently in response to an application filed by social worker and villager Saroj Kumar Patra, who alleged that the company had occupied forest land recorded as Gramya Jungle Kisam (village forest category) without requisite approvals.

The applicant moved the NGT’s East Zone Bench in Kolkata through advocates Sankar Prasad Pani and Ashutosh Padhy under sections 14, 15, and 20 read with section 18(1) and (2) of the National Green Tribunal Act, 2010, seeking multiple reliefs.

The bench comprising Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi (Judicial Member) and expert member Ishwar Singh observed the case raises substantial questions relating to environment arising out of the implementation of enactments specified in Schedule-I to the NGT Act, 2010.