Single use plastic free tag for Vedanta’s Lanjigarh unit

BHUBANESWAR: Leading aluminium producer Vedanta Aluminium has received the ‘Single Use Plastic Free Unit’ certification from Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) for its alumina refinery in Lanjigarh. This certification by the CII under its Plastics-use Protocol recognises Vedanta Lanjigarh’s success in eliminating single-use plastics across its operations.

Officials said over the past year, Vedanta Lanjigarh implemented a complete ban on single-use plastic items across operational areas and its residential township. These were replaced with eco-friendly alternatives such as biodegradable containers and cloth bags.

To drive behavioral change, the company organised regular sensitisation workshops and awareness drives, engaging more than 1,100 employees and 1,500 business partners. As a result, the site successfully reduced plastic waste by 2,500 kg.

“The achievement reflects how disciplined execution and collective ownership can turn our sustainability commitments into measurable outcomes,” said Vedanta Alumina Business CEO Pranab Kumar Bhattacharyya.