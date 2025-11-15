Two youths killed as unidentified vehicle hits motorcycle near Jeypore in Odisha

JEYPORE: Two youths were killed after an unidentified vehicle hit their motorcycle near FCI railway overbridge square under Jeypore Sadar police limits in Koraput district on Thursday night.

The deceased were identified as Ajay Muduli (25) and Ramakrishna Jani (25), both of Haradaput village under Jeypore block.

Police sources said Ajay and Ramakrishna were returning home on a motorcycle in the night when an unknown vehicle rammed into their two-wheeler. Due to the impact, the youths were thrown off the bike and suffered critical injuries. They reportedly died on the spot.

On Friday morning, locals found the duo lying in a roadside drain. On being informed, Sadar police reached the spot and shifted the two youths to the hospital where doctors declared them dead. Efforts are on to identify the vehicle and nab its driver, said police.