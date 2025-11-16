BJD leaders ask party chief to hold review of Nuapada by-election disaster

BHUBANESWAR: The crushing defeat in the Nuapada by-election has reignited the discontent within the BJD with senior leaders demanding immediate and sincere introspection to understand the reasons behind the setback.

Former minister and veteran BJD leader Prafulla Samal said the loss has shaken the party, especially since former chief minister Naveen Patnaik’s personal popularity remains strong. The party president himself should lead a detailed internal review to identify gaps in strategy and organisation, he said.

Samal said, the miserable performance of the party was not acceptable and should not be treated lightly for the simple reason that BJD had won the election four successive times with good margin.

“There are ups and downs in everyone’s life. There are instances when chief ministers faced defeat in the by-election. We must not treat this loss as a mere rise and fall but rather conduct a sincere review, and party supremo Naveen Babu should lead this introspection,” he demanded.