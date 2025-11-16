Border tensions flare as Andhra medical team barred from providing health services in Odisha's Kotia

JEYPORE: A medical team from Andhra Pradesh entered Kotia region on Friday to treat local residents, triggering a face-off with the officials of Koraput district administration.

According to reports, a mobile health team from Parvathipuram in Manyam district of Andhra Pradesh reached Upara Ganjeipadar village, reportedly under the supervision of the Tonam health centre. The team began distributing medicines and conducting health check-ups for villagers.

Upon receiving the information, Pottangi block development officer Ram Krishna Nayak directed officers Ajay Ram Tarai, Soumendra Nayak and Kotia police to rush to the spot. When the Pottangi block team arrived, they instructed the health officials from the neighbouring state to stop the activity, stating that it violated territorial protocols in the Kotia region.

A brief exchange of words reportedly took place between officials of both the states. The Andhra team later stopped the service and returned. Local public representatives of Kotia also backed the Odisha officials in asking the Andhra team to halt their operations.

On Tuesday, the birth anniversary of tribal leader Birsa Munda saw an Adivasi Mela organised at the weekly market in Neredivalasa, a border village of Kotia. The event was conducted by the Girijana Cooperative Corporation Department of Andhra Pradesh. Officials from Salur block had set up stalls of tribal cooperative societies, selling various products and urging locals to purchase “quality products of Andhra”.

Barely three days after that event, another instance of Andhra officials entering the area for health-service activities has raised eyebrows.