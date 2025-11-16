CM Majhi felicitates Jay Dholakia; pledges all-round development of Nuapada

BHUBANESWAR: After an emphatic victory in the by-election to Nuapada Assembly constituency, Jay Dholakia arrived at the state BJP headquarters here to a warm welcome by party leaders including Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and state president Manmohan Samal on Saturday.
Felicitating Dholakia, the chief minister said Nuapada will become one of the top districts in the state under his leadership and he will fulfil BJP’s vision and his father’s dream.
Reiterating his commitment for the development of Nuapada, Majhi said, “I had taken the responsibility of Nuapada which was neglected for 24 years during the BJD government. I have already inaugurated projects worth Rs 1,421 crore and dedicated them to the people.”
Recalling the Nuapada Mahotsav six months ago, he said, “I observed that the people of the district had a lot of expectations from the new government. They had a strong feeling that the BJP government will fulfil their aspirations which were long ignored by the previous regime.”
Samal attributed Dholakia’s huge victory to the blessings of the Nuapada voters and wished him strength for the district’s development. He urged Dholakia to work tirelessly to address the people’s basic issues. “It is our responsibility to ensure that all promises are met. Party workers should work diligently to implement the chief minister’s announcements,” he said.
Dholakia thanked Nuapada people for his victory, saying it was a win for the people, BJP’s double-engine government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Majhi, who prioritised Nuapada’s development. He thanked the BJP leadership and workers for their guidance and efforts in the by-election, uniting the people of Nuapada and securing his victory.
In an apparent jibe at the BJD for calling him and his family traitors, Dholakia said, “I have nothing to say as the people of Nuapada have given a fitting reply to those who insulted my family.” After the felicitation programme, Dholakia and his family members visited Puri and paid their obeisance to Lord Jagannath.