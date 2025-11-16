CM Majhi felicitates Jay Dholakia; pledges all-round development of Nuapada

BHUBANESWAR: After an emphatic victory in the by-election to Nuapada Assembly constituency, Jay Dholakia arrived at the state BJP headquarters here to a warm welcome by party leaders including Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and state president Manmohan Samal on Saturday.

Felicitating Dholakia, the chief minister said Nuapada will become one of the top districts in the state under his leadership and he will fulfil BJP’s vision and his father’s dream.

Reiterating his commitment for the development of Nuapada, Majhi said, “I had taken the responsibility of Nuapada which was neglected for 24 years during the BJD government. I have already inaugurated projects worth Rs 1,421 crore and dedicated them to the people.”

Recalling the Nuapada Mahotsav six months ago, he said, “I observed that the people of the district had a lot of expectations from the new government. They had a strong feeling that the BJP government will fulfil their aspirations which were long ignored by the previous regime.”