Cyber criminals exploit human emotions to commit massive frauds: Bothra

BHUBANESWAR: Elderly citizens are emerging as easy victims for cyber criminals, who are increasingly targeting their emotions to commit large-scale financial fraud, additional director general of police (ADG) Arun Bothra warned during a cyber-safety awareness event here on Saturday.

Speaking at the Cyber Safety for Elders Masterclass, organised by the Silver Age Foundation for Elders in association with CSM Tech, Bothra said such fraudsters typically prey on two powerful emotions of fear and greed. They often intimidate their victims or lure them with promises of unusually high financial returns, he said.

“Elderly people in the age group of 60-70 years are most vulnerable to cyber crimes as they are not very tech-savvy and also have money in their bank accounts, insurance policies and others. However, if senior citizens become aware that there is a persistent threat of cyber crime and the types and features of such crime, they will not fall prey to the scamsters,” he added.

Bothra, who had earlier served as ADG Crime Branch, said the modus operandi of online scams keep changing. “Earlier, the cyber criminals were sending emails with links to the victims to collect their information. Now, they are sending messages or calling over the phone to target them,” he said.