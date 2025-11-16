ICG proposes setting up of jetties and deploying bigger vessels at Odisha ports

PARADIP: To enhance search and rescue operations and improve maritime security in Odisha, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has proposed the state government to establish jetties and also urged the Centre to deploy bigger coast guard vessels at every port in the state.

This was informed by inspector general (North East) coast guard region Iqbal Singh Chauhan, during the two-day regional-level Maritime Search and Rescue Workshop and Sea Exercise, which concluded in Paradip on Saturday.

Addressing mediapersons, Chauhan said proposals have been sent to both the central and the state governments for land allocation to set up jetties at Gopalpur and Dhamra ports.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has assured support to expedite these activities in the state. This apart, the agency has also planned to establish an ICG station in Dhamra, equipped with unmanned aerial vehicles and drone facilities to enhance its operations in Odisha. The Centre has been proposed to set up one coast guard vessel each at Gopalpur and Dhamra ports.

Explaining the purpose of the workshop, he said it was to ensure adherence to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and reassess improvements in coordination with various government stakeholders. Chauhan further informed that India has three maritime rescue coordination centres located in Mumbai, Chennai and Port Blair, besides 36 Maritime rescue sub-centres including Paradip.

“During distress situations such as cyclones, the ICG takes all preventive measures to safeguard fishermen and vessels. Due to timely warnings and coordinated efforts, no casualties have been reported in the last five years during cyclonic events,” he informed.