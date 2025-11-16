ICG proposes setting up of jetties and deploying bigger vessels at Odisha ports

PARADIP: To enhance search and rescue operations and improve maritime security in Odisha, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has proposed the state government to establish jetties and also urged the Centre to deploy bigger coast guard vessels at every port in the state.
This was informed by inspector general (North East) coast guard region Iqbal Singh Chauhan, during the two-day regional-level Maritime Search and Rescue Workshop and Sea Exercise, which concluded in Paradip on Saturday.
Addressing mediapersons, Chauhan said proposals have been sent to both the central and the state governments for land allocation to set up jetties at Gopalpur and Dhamra ports.
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has assured support to expedite these activities in the state. This apart, the agency has also planned to establish an ICG station in Dhamra, equipped with unmanned aerial vehicles and drone facilities to enhance its operations in Odisha. The Centre has been proposed to set up one coast guard vessel each at Gopalpur and Dhamra ports.
Explaining the purpose of the workshop, he said it was to ensure adherence to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and reassess improvements in coordination with various government stakeholders. Chauhan further informed that India has three maritime rescue coordination centres located in Mumbai, Chennai and Port Blair, besides 36 Maritime rescue sub-centres including Paradip.
“During distress situations such as cyclones, the ICG takes all preventive measures to safeguard fishermen and vessels. Due to timely warnings and coordinated efforts, no casualties have been reported in the last five years during cyclonic events,” he informed.
He further shed light on the Global Maritime Distress and Safety System (GMDSS), an international satellite and terrestrial radio system developed under the SOLAS Convention by the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), which enables ships to send automated distress signals with location details and receive safety information, ensuring enhanced maritime safety.
The workshop saw participation from local SAR stakeholders and agencies in Odisha, including OSDMA, district administration, ports, Indian Navy, Marine police, Odisha Police, CISF, and the Fisheries and Forest departments, among others.
As the national maritime SAR service provider under the National Maritime Search and Rescue (NMSAR) Board, the ICG engaged participants in various aspects of SAR protocols, mechanisms, procedures, and SOP validation while enhancing inter-agency coordination.
The workshop also included a table-top exercise simulating different SAR scenarios and responsibilities of various agencies. During the sea exercise off Paradip, the ICG and supporting rescue agencies demonstrated near real-time mass rescue operations, medical triage and rescue techniques for both aeronautical and maritime emergencies.
Collector J Sonal, SP Ankit Kumar Verma and officials from the Indian Navy and the Paradip Port Authority were present on the occasion.