KISS Lifetime Achievement Award for Jonathan Granoff

BHUBANESWAR: The KISS University on Saturday conferred its KISS Lifetime Achievement Award on global security leader and the president of the Global Security Institute, USA, Jonathan Granoff, in recognition of his lifelong contribution to advancing global peace, nuclear disarmament and the rule of law.

KIIT and KISS founder Achyuta Samanta presented the award to Granoff, an internationally respected attorney and advocate, who has spent decades championing the cause of nuclear disarmament, officials said. Granoff expressed his admiration for KISS, calling it an extraordinary institution of shaping character and learning.

He termed the recognition humbling, stating that he had only tried to live in alignment with the integrity of conscience. He urged the KISS community to embrace dignity, respect and generosity of spirit in their work and daily lives. Samanta said the institution was happy and honoured to welcome Granoff.

He described KISS, which educates over 40,000 indigenous children, as the ‘eighth wonder of the world’ and noted that the award represents an honour with a human touch.