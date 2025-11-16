Nuapada bypoll done, Jay Dholakia will have development task cut out

NUAPADA: With Jay Dholakia elected as the new MLA of Nuapada, the district’s most critical and long-neglected issues will demand his attention.

While the bypoll was dominated by emotion, symbolism and candidate narratives, residents now hope that the new legislator will shift focus to the ground realities that affect daily life.

The seven-storey district headquarters hospital, inaugurated in 2020 during the pandemic, stands as one of the most visible landmarks of Nuapada town. But for years, it has been functioning with severe staff crunch, forcing hundreds of patients to seek treatment in neighbouring Chhattisgarh most of the times.

According to official data, the DHH has a sanctioned strength of 40 specialist doctors, but only 11 are currently in position. Similarly, of the 84 sanctioned assistant surgeon posts, just 31 are filled. Among key specialists, the hospital has three gynaecologists against five sanctioned, two paediatricians against three, one surgeon against two, one anaesthetist against two, and one medicinal specialist against two.

In peripheral hospitals, the gaps are even more striking. Out of 171 sanctioned specialist posts, only 91 are filled. The periphery has two gynaecologists against six sanctioned, two paediatricians against seven, no surgeons against six nor any anaesthetist, and two medicine specialists against six.

Moreover, the 170-bed DHH, often operates far beyond capacity, at times accommodating up to 300 patients. The crisis is compounded by a shortage of intensive care facilities, with just six ICU beds available, as confirmed by chief district medical officer Dr Dhaneswar Sethy.

While the ruling party spoke of building a medical college in Nuapada, the persistent shortage of doctors and infrastructure at existing hospitals remains unresolved. With residents repeatedly highlighting these issues in the past, strengthening healthcare services is likely to be one of the first major responsibilities facing Dholakia Jr.