‘Organisational work behind BJP’s victory in Nuapada’: BJP Odsha spokesperson Bakshi

SAMBALPUR: The BJP on Saturday said its sweeping victory in the Nuapada by-election reflects the people’s endorsement of the party’s governance model and the united organisational effort behind the campaign.
Addressing a press conference, BJP state spokesperson and zonal media coordinator Manas Ranjan Bakshi thanked the voters of Nuapada for what he described as a “people’s victory”. Citing the 83.45 per cent voter turnout and the significant participation of women, Bakshi said the polling pattern symbolised a vibrant and healthy democracy.
“Higher women turnout shows rising awareness and confidence. Nuapada has sent a message that democracy thrives when every section participates,” Bakshi said.
He added that the verdict rose above boundaries of caste, religion and regional identity, with voters backing BJP candidate Jay Dholakia across tribal, agrarian and business-dominated areas.
Bakshi, who was given independent responsibility for media coordination during the bypoll, expressed gratitude to party state president Manmohan Samal, organisation general secretary Manas Mohanty, general secretary Biranchi Narayan Tripathy and the state media coordinator for entrusting him with the role.
Highlighting the extensive organisational machinery deployed in the by-poll, he said coordinated efforts from the chief minister, deputy chief ministers, MPs, ministers, MLAs and workers at district, mandal, shakti kendra and booth levels ensured the historic win.
“This election was a litmus test after the 2024 general election, and the people have given an A-plus certificate to 11 years of Modi’s governance at the Centre and 17 months of corruption-free administration under Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi,” he said.