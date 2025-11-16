‘Organisational work behind BJP’s victory in Nuapada’: BJP Odsha spokesperson Bakshi

SAMBALPUR: The BJP on Saturday said its sweeping victory in the Nuapada by-election reflects the people’s endorsement of the party’s governance model and the united organisational effort behind the campaign.

Addressing a press conference, BJP state spokesperson and zonal media coordinator Manas Ranjan Bakshi thanked the voters of Nuapada for what he described as a “people’s victory”. Citing the 83.45 per cent voter turnout and the significant participation of women, Bakshi said the polling pattern symbolised a vibrant and healthy democracy.

“Higher women turnout shows rising awareness and confidence. Nuapada has sent a message that democracy thrives when every section participates,” Bakshi said.

He added that the verdict rose above boundaries of caste, religion and regional identity, with voters backing BJP candidate Jay Dholakia across tribal, agrarian and business-dominated areas.