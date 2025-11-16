Secretary of ports reviews operational works at Paradip Port Authority

PARADIP: Secretary of Ports, Shipping & Waterways Vijay Kumar conducted a comprehensive review of major operational, marine, and cargo-handling systems during his visit to Paradip Port Authority (PPA) on Saturday.

Kumar was received by senior officials and taken through several strategic locations supporting core port activities. The visit began at the command control centre at Gate 4, where the secretary reviewed real-time vessel movement, marine safety systems, the Digital Access Control System, and other digital platforms that enable smooth and efficient marine operations. At the Wet Basin, he examined berth readiness, vessel movement systems, and key marine functions. PPA Chairman P L Haranadh, briefed him on ongoing initiatives aimed at enhancing efficiency, safety, and future capacity development.

During his visit to a vessel at the port, Kumar reviewed iron ore loading operations, focusing on loading systems, safety protocols, and real-time coordination. He also inaugurated the Dust Suppression System at MCHP, reinforcing PPA’s commitment to safer and cleaner cargo management.

The secretary also chaired a port review meeting at the administrative building with senior officers and stakeholders. The discussions covered operational performance, logistics enhancement, and strategies for sustainable maritime growth.

Kumar inaugurated two major facilities, the Integrated Gate No 1 Complex and the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition system for sub-stations during his visit.

As part of the visit, the secretary also reviewed the Paradip Golf Course, where one newly developed hole has been added to promote sports, recreation, and community welfare. A tree plantation drive was carried out at the course to enhance green cover and support environmental conservation.