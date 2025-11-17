AJSA India wins LLA award at COP 30, Brazil

BHUBANESWAR: City-based social organisation AJSA India has been presented the ‘Locally Led Adaptation (LLA)’ award-2025 under the Women’s Livelihoods category at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 30) in Belém, Brazil.

An eminent panel including Brazil’s first lady Janja Lula Da Silva, princess Dana Firas of Jordan and president and CEO of the Global Centre on Adaptation (GCA) Professor Patrick V Verkooijen presented the award to executive director of AJSA India Manoranjan Behera, during a ceremony held at the Resilience Hub.

This year’s LLA Awards received 489 applications from 86 countries, out of which 20 initiatives were shortlisted, representing some of the most impactful community-led climate actions from around the world.

AJSA India, a Bhubaneswar-based NGO, emerged as the global winner in the Women’s Livelihoods category for its pioneering efforts to empower over 5,500 tribal women in the drought-prone Kalahandi district of Odisha through climate-resilient agriculture and sustainable mobility solutions.

“This award is a tribute to the strength and determination of the women from the villages in Kalahandi district, which are most vulnerable to climate change. They are the real champions of change, leading adaptation, strengthening local governance and proving that climate resilience begins with women at the grassroots,” said Behera.