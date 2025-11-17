Baladevjew temple in Kendrapara to be developed at Rs 100 crore: Odisha minister Harichandan

KENDRAPARA: The state government has decided to renovate and beautify the famous Baladevjew temple and its nearby areas in Kendrapara town at a cost of Rs 100 crore, informed Works minister Prithiviraj Harichandan on Sunday.

The decision was taken during a high-level meeting held in Bhubaneswar to discuss the issues pertaining to development of the shrine. Kendrapara collector Raghuram R Iyer apprised the minister of the existing development plan and issues of the temple.

Speaking to mediapersons after the meeting, the collector said that a master plan has been prepared for development of the shrine and its peripheral areas. “Under this plan, the state government has decided to revamp the temple and its surrounding areas. In an effort to attract more devotees to the temple, focus will also be laid on construction of proper roads, boundary wall, setting up of drinking water facilities, security and the shrine’s beautification,” he added.

Executive officer of the Baladevjew temple Balabhadra Patri said around 47 structures near the temple will be demolished soon. All the evicted shop owners will be rehabilitated by the government.