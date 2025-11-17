Elephant kills man during fight with another tusker in Odisha

ROURKELA: A 65-year-old man was caught in a fight between two male tuskers and hurled to death near Ergeda village under Lathikata block on Sunday.

The incident took place close to the Banki forest under Panposh range of Rourkela Forest Division (RFD). The deceased was identified as Mangra Kujur of Ergeda village.

Forest department sources said a herd of 23 elephants entered the village, around 20 km from Rourkela, on Saturday evening. Two tuskers began fighting on a field. While the rest of the herd was guided safely into the nearby Banki forest, the duel continued through the night.

Panposh range officer (RO) Suchismita Das said the fight began around 7 pm on Saturday. Despite repeated warnings from forest teams, villagers, some even accompanied by children, crowded around the spot, creating disturbances and provoking the animals. The tuskers also did not respond to torchlight flashes, noise or other elephant-driving measures.