Man ousts wife and five daughters for not bearing a son in Odisha

DHENKANAL: In a shocking incident, a 30-year-old woman along with her five daughters including a one-month-old baby was allegedly kicked out of their house by her husband for not being able to bear a son.

The incident occurred at Murugan village within Bhuban police limits of Dhenkanal district. As per sources, Sulochana Naik of Champanli village had married one Chaitanya Naik of Gudiakateni area over 15 years ago. After their marriage, the couple lived at the woman’s grandfather’s house in Murugan village where Chaitanya worked as a labourer to run the family. During the course of their marriage, Sulochana gave birth to four daughters. However, the fact that she could not bear a son irritated Chaitanya for which he reportedly also harassed her.

Around a month back, the woman, who was expecting again, gave birth to another daughter and this peeved Chaitanya as he was reportedly wishing for a son. On Friday night, an angry Chaitanya allegedly started assaulting her over the matter and eventually drove her out of the house along with their five daughters. Left feeling helpless, the woman and her children took shelter at the Bhuban hospital where some local activists saw her and enquired about her situation.

Eventually on Saturday, they took Sulochana to the police station where she lodged a complaint against her husband. An official of the Bhuban police station, Marsal Khindo said a case was registered basing on the complaint of the woman and efforts are underway to nab Chaitanya who is currently on the run.

Meanwhile, Sulochana and her five daughters have been rescued and rehabilitated at a shelter home in Gondia.