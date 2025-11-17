Maoist couple from Chhattisgarh surrenders before Odisha police

PHULBANI/BERHAMPUR: A harcore Maoist couple from Chhattisgarh surrendered before the Kandhamal SP and IGP (southern division) at the district police office (DPO) in Phulbani here on Sunday.

The surrendered cadres, identified as Unga Kalmu (25) and his wife Mase Madvi (22), belonged to the Bansadhara-Ghumsar-Nagabali (BGN) division of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) organisation and were tasked with reactivating the north-south corridor from Jharkhand to Chhattisgarh through south-centre Odisha.

They have been a part of the banned outfit since 2018 and were involved in several violent incidents in the region. However, intensified anti-Naxalite operations by security forces in Kandhamal and unethical activities within the organisation like sexual harassment of female cadres, extortion, cannabis cultivation and rude behaviour by senior leaders led them to abandon the path of violence and surrender before police.