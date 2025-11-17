Myoelectric and bionics hands for eligible PwDs soon: Odisha govt

BHUBANESWAR: In a significant move, the Odisha government has decided to facilitate fitment of myoelectric and bionics hands to deserving persons with disabilities (PwDs) of productive age groups across the state.
The Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) department has asked district administrations to identify and refer deserving candidates, particularly those in the productive age group, for the fitment of artificial hands.
Myoelectric and bionic hands are advanced artificial limbs that use electronic sensors to pick up electrical signals from the user’s own muscles and convert them into hand movements.
Designed with multiple grip patterns and improved dexterity, these next-generation devices allow for more natural, intuitive and precise movements, enabling users to perform everyday tasks with ease. Earlier, the state government was providing prosthetics, which differ significantly from myoelectric and bionics. While the devices restore basic functionality, they do not replicate fine motor control the way myoelectric or bionic systems do.
The department has finalised a three-tier priority system for selecting beneficiaries. Under priority-I, PwDs aged between 18 and 60 requiring fitment of a right-hand prosthesis will be given first preference. Priority-II includes individuals in the same age group needing a left-hand prosthesis, while priority-III will cover beneficiaries outside the productive age group who require a right-hand prosthetic hand.
Director of SSEPD department Parul Patawari has made it clear that PwDs who have previously been fitted with non-myoelectric hands will also be considered under the same priority structure. The eligible beneficiaries will have to produce their unique disability identity certificate and photographs to avail the service.
Collectors have been informed that assessment, fabrication and fitment will be carried out through registered and empanelled agencies specialised in myoelectric and bionic hand technology. They have been asked to widely publicise the provision among the public, rehabilitation professionals, social organisations and other stakeholders.
The state operates four advanced rehabilitation centres (ARCs) located in Bhubaneswar, Sundargarh, Keonjhar and Angul. These centres are equipped to provide high-end artificial limbs at CGHS-determined discounted rates.