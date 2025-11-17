Myoelectric and bionics hands for eligible PwDs soon: Odisha govt

BHUBANESWAR: In a significant move, the Odisha government has decided to facilitate fitment of myoelectric and bionics hands to deserving persons with disabilities (PwDs) of productive age groups across the state.

The Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) department has asked district administrations to identify and refer deserving candidates, particularly those in the productive age group, for the fitment of artificial hands.

Myoelectric and bionic hands are advanced artificial limbs that use electronic sensors to pick up electrical signals from the user’s own muscles and convert them into hand movements.

Designed with multiple grip patterns and improved dexterity, these next-generation devices allow for more natural, intuitive and precise movements, enabling users to perform everyday tasks with ease. Earlier, the state government was providing prosthetics, which differ significantly from myoelectric and bionics. While the devices restore basic functionality, they do not replicate fine motor control the way myoelectric or bionic systems do.