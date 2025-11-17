Odisha cuts traffic penalty by 50 per cent to clear backlog

BHUBANESWAR: In a relief for vehicle owners, the Odisha government has decided to slash the penalty imposed on vehicles for violation of certain traffic rules under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

In a notification issued on Saturday, the Commerce and Transport department has made it clear that the vehicle owners who have been issued challans for using vehicle without permit and driving vehicle exceeding permissible weight till July 31 will have to pay 50 per cent of the penalty after exemption.

The state government has also decided to reduce the penalty amount to settle challans for some specific violation of rules to clear the backlog of pending traffic challans.

Traffic offences punishable under sections 192-A and 194 (1) of the MV Act can be compounded by paying the slashed fine, stated the notification.

As per the revised rates, the defaulters will have to pay Rs 5,000 instead of Rs 10,000 for using a vehicle without permit. Similarly, driving a vehicle exceeding permissible weight will attract a fine of Rs 10,000 instead of Rs 20,000 and Rs 1,000 per tonne of excess load instead of Rs 2,000.