Odisha plans to develop Bhubaneswar as a Fintech City, eight tech hubs to come up in tier-II cities

The cities and regions like Cuttack, Rourkela, Sambalpur-Jharsuguda, Berhampur, Jajpur, Balasore-Bhadrak, Puri-Konark and Paradip-Dhamra-Gopalpur will be developed as hubs of LegalTech, data centre, electronics assembly, semiconductor, digital logistics, defence tech, smart manufacturing, IoT, TourismTech and hardware exports.

Among the flagship proposals, Bhubaneswar will be transformed into a dedicated Fintek City, envisioned as the FinTech and InsurTech capital of eastern India.

The government has already collaborated with Singapore-based Global Finance and Technology Network (GFTN) to nurture talent, expand digital public infrastructure and drive innovation in financial technologies.

Principal secretary of Electronics and IT department Vishal Kumar Dev said the initiative is expected to create over 50,000 high-paying jobs and redefine the state’s position in the financial innovation landscape, besides generating an annual gross value added (GVA) of Rs 40,000 crore by 2036.

These tier-II cities and coastal regions are being designed as next-generation growth centres with strong infrastructure and skilling pipelines, he said.

The government has also planned to develop five world-class global capability centres (GCC) hubs, starting with the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack-Puri belt and the Rourkela-Jharsuguda-Sambalpur corridor to serve metal, mining, manufacturing and other key sectors.

The hubs are expected to attract more than 100 mid-sized GCCs in banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), healthcare, retail, manufacturing and mining.