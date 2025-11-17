Odisha's Chilika lagoon ramps up protection measures for its annual visitors

BHUBANESWAR: With winter settling over Odisha and the Chilika lagoon already receiving large flocks of migratory birds, the Forest department has intensified its protection measures for the safety of the winged visitors.

The wildlife wing of the Forest department has set up 21 camps and deployed 11 boats at different locations in and around the lake for patrolling and monitoring the bird congregation in the lake.

Divisional forest officer (DFO) of Chilika wildlife division Amlan Nayak said migratory birds of nearly 80 different species have already arrived from Central Asia, Siberia and other regions in lakhs for the annual roosting season. “Keeping in view their congregation, which started on October 21, protection camps, two offshore and 19 onshore comprising forest staff and other members, have been set up to check poaching and enhance security,” Nayak informed.