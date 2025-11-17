Odisha's Chilika lagoon ramps up protection measures for its annual visitors

BHUBANESWAR: With winter settling over Odisha and the Chilika lagoon already receiving large flocks of migratory birds, the Forest department has intensified its protection measures for the safety of the winged visitors.
The wildlife wing of the Forest department has set up 21 camps and deployed 11 boats at different locations in and around the lake for patrolling and monitoring the bird congregation in the lake.
Divisional forest officer (DFO) of Chilika wildlife division Amlan Nayak said migratory birds of nearly 80 different species have already arrived from Central Asia, Siberia and other regions in lakhs for the annual roosting season. “Keeping in view their congregation, which started on October 21, protection camps, two offshore and 19 onshore comprising forest staff and other members, have been set up to check poaching and enhance security,” Nayak informed.
He said 11 camps have been set up in Tangi, while four camps have been put up in Balugaon. Besides, two camps each have been established in Rambha, Chilika and Satapada. As the roosting season will continue till March, all protection measures have been put in place for the winter months, the DFO said.
Apart from the protection camps, Nayak said 11 boats have been deployed for day and night patrolling and observation. The division has also launched drone surveillance at sites vulnerable to poaching activities. “Two drones are being used to monitor the sites. If needed, we may also seek support from nearby divisions to improve surveillance,” he added.
Forest officials said provision of veterinary care for birds injured and rescued is also created every year in Satapada, Tangi, Balugaon and other places. They further added that stringent action will be taken against those found involved in poaching activities as per the provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972.