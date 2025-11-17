Odisha’s cold storage plan stalls over linkage worries

BHUBANESWAR: The ambitious plan of the Odisha government to develop at least one cold storage of 5,000 tonne capacity in each of the 58 sub-divisions in the state under the Financial Assistance to Cold Storages (FACS) scheme has not enthused prospective investors due to lack of clarity on critical aspects.

The Agricultural Promotion and Investment Corporation of Odisha Limited (APICOL), the nodal agency for implementation of the scheme, has received only 14 proposals after FACS rollout in January this year.

The agency has so far given go-ahead approval to five proposals, but nothing has moved at the ground level.

The FACS scheme, considered to be one of the most liberalised policy of the state government, has failed to evoke desired response from investors despite offering 50 to 60 per cent capital investment subsidies up to Rs 6.5 crore, interest reimbursement, 50 per cent electricity tariff subsidy, and working capital support. The government has made a financial outlay of Rs 252 crore under the scheme.

A cold storage operator told TNIE that the core bottleneck is the absence of assured and adequate production linkages.