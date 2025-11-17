Odisha's Sundargarh district yet to finalise crop programme

ROURKELA: Even though the Rabi season officially began on October 1, the rain-fed Sundargarh district is yet to finalise its crop programme in the district agriculture strategy committee (DASC) meeting.

However, officials have prepared a tentative crop plan, which is likely to be approved by the DASC. About 1,10,460 hectares have been earmarked for 2025–26 season in the district as compared to the coverage area of 1,08,130 ha in 2024–25, sources said.

As per the tentative plan, cereals will be cultivated on 4,610 ha of irrigated land. The coverage area for pulses has been significantly raised to 51,460 ha, including 26,310 ha of irrigated land. Oilseeds would be grown on 27,790 ha (including 21,390 ha irrigated), while vegetables are planned in over 25,950 ha, with 25,689 ha of this being irrigated.

Notably, the tentative programme lists 84,649 ha of irrigated area for the Rabi season, which is much higher than the 63,548 ha indicated in the Agriculture department’s irrigation programme for Sundargarh.

Sundargarh chief district agriculture officer LB Mallick said irrigation coverage for the ongoing Rabi season has been increased based on inputs from various irrigation authorities in the district. He said the DASC meeting will be held soon to finalise the crop programme, adding that cultivation of pulses, oilseeds, and other non-paddy crops has already begun.