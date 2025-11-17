Orissa HC imposes Rs 20000 fine on petitioners for PIL ‘misuse’

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court dismissed a PIL filed by eight villagers from Gopinathpur under Soro police limits in Balasore district, imposing a fine of Rs 20,000 on the petitioners for what it termed as a misuse of the PIL jurisdiction.

The petitioners Jyostna Rani Mallick and seven others, had approached the court alleging that a patch of Gochar land measuring Ac. 2.05 decimals traditionally used by the village for cattle grazing, communal gatherings and the annual Muni festival had been allotted by the collector to Madan Mohan Saraswati Girls’ High School.

They claimed that the villagers had been using the land for generations and were now left with no alternative space for grazing or conducting social and cultural functions.

The petitioners had also submitted a representation to the authorities on August 22, 2024, which they said remained pending.