Swetaparna Panda bags Ekalabya Puraskar, Pritismita and Aahaan felicitated

BHUBANESWAR: Ace shuttler Swetaparna Panda was awarded the prestigious Ekalabya Puraskar for 2025 at a glittering function here on Sunday.

Swetaparna, a rising star in badminton, has emerged as this year’s standout recipient. As part of the award, she received a cash prize of Rs 7 lakh along with a citation.

In addition, weightlifter Pritismita Bhoi and tennis player Aahaan were honoured with citations for their outstanding performances on both national and international stages. Both also received a cash prize of Rs 1.5 lakh each.

This was the 33rd edition of the Ekalabya Puraskar, instituted by IMPaCT and managed by IMFA, the leading ferro alloys producer in the country. The award has become a platform for encouraging young sportspersons of the state to perform at the national and international arenas.

Advocate general Pitambar Acharya gave away the prizes in the presence of advisor to chief minister Prakash Mishra, chairman Ekalabya Puraskar Committee and Trustee of IMPaCT Baijayant Panda and the jury members.

Convenor of the Ekalabya Puraskar Committee Aswini Prasad Mohanty and trustee of IMPaCT Paramita Panda were present among others.