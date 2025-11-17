Two suspected Bangladeshis detained in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur, weapons recovered

JAGATSINGHPUR: Jagatsinghpur police on Sunday detained two suspected Bangladeshi nationals from a house at Beheram Basti under Tarikunda panchayat.

The police also seized a cache of weapons, including country-made guns and swords, during the raid. Sources said several Bangladeshi nationals had reportedly been staying in an asbestos house at Beheram Basti under Jagatsinghpur police limits.

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted the raid on Sunday. While nearly 10 suspects reportedly fled, two women were detained for questioning. A manhunt has been launched to trace the others.

Jagatsinghpur SP Ankit Kumar Verma said, “Two suspected Bangladeshi women infiltrators have been detained, and verification of their activities is underway. The raid is continuing to nab those who fled. Arms and firearms have been seized from their possession. Further details will be clear after verification.”

Preliminary investigation revealed that about 30 Bangladeshi nationals had been living in the house of one Siku Khan of the same village. Of them, nearly 18 had allegedly moved to other areas earlier, while the rest escaped after learning of the raid. Police have questioned the house owner regarding the shelter provided and the purpose of the group’s stay.

During the raid, officers recovered a large quantity of sharp-edged weapons, country-made firearms and other materials suspected to have been stored for unlawful activities.

A brief scuffle reportedly broke out when the raiding team attempted to enter the premises. Nearly two platoons of police force have been deployed in the area.