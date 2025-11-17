Woman constable alleges mental and physical harassment by excise staff in Odisha

JAJPUR: A woman constable posted at the Jajpur Excise police station has lodged two police complaints accusing some officers and a data entry operator of physical and mental harassment.

In her complaint which she filed on Saturday, the woman alleged that Jajpur Road range excise inspector Sasmita Hota, head clerk of the district excise superintendent office Siben Soren and excise ASI Babitarani Barik barged into her house on Friday night when she was alone, and threatened her to withdraw a previous complaint against data entry operator Biswajit Sahoo.

Around a week back, the woman had reportedly complained before her department that Sahoo, who works as a DEO on an outsourced basis at the district excise office, had been subjecting her to physical and mental harassment for the last two years. It was this complaint that the trio reportedly asked her to withdraw.

“The trio barged into my rented house at night while I was alone and forced me to withdraw the complaint against Sahoo. When I refused, they threatened to place me on suspension. Later, the three also assaulted me for which I am under deep mental stress,” the woman stated in her complaint.