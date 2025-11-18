10 houses razed; 13 Bangladeshi infiltrators detained, two women held in Jagatsinghpur

JAGATSINGHPUR: The Jagatsinghpur administration on Monday demolished 10 houses which were reportedly built illegally on government land to accommodate nearly 30 suspected Bangladeshi nationals in a village under Raghunathpur block.

While 13 suspected infiltrators have been detained, two women were arrested by the police for harbouring the illegal settlers.

The demolition drive was conducted at Behram slum under Tarikunda panchayat a day after illegal Bangladeshi settlers allegedly attacked a police team, leaving three cops including a woman constable injured. Following the attack, police have detained 13 suspected Bangladeshi nationals and are interrogating them to verify their nationality.

SP Ankit Verma said police have detained 13 persons and verification of their identity is underway. Some have reportedly admitted to being Bangladeshi nationals, while others failed to produce valid identity documents, land-related papers or proof of residence.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Director General of Police YB Khurania lauded the police and district administration for the successful operation to identify illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators.

On Sunday evening, acting on a tip-off about presence of Bangladeshi infiltrators, Jagatsinghpur police led by additional SP Satyabrat Dash raided the slum. During the raid, a scuffle ensued between police and the illegal settlers. While Dash and two police personnel including a woman constable suffered injuries, 10 Bangladeshi nationals managed to flee the spot.