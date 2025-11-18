Bandh hits normal life in Odisha's Dhenkanal as protesters oppose TPCODL’s smart meters, fines

DHENKANAL: Normal life was hit in Dhenkanal town on Monday due to the 12-hour bandh called by Bidyut Upabhokta Kriyanusthan Committee to protest the alleged exploitative practices of power distribution company TPCODL.

All business establishments, education institutions and offices remained closed as the agitators led by Dhenkanal Bar Association staged protest opposing the installation of smart meters and alleged imposition of fines by TPCODL. The district merchant, truck and bus associations besides political parties supported the bandh.

While movement of trains was affected, supporters of the bandh stopped traffic on NH-55 for two hours. The agitators also took out a protest rally in Dhenkanal town raising slogans against TPCODL.

Terming the bandh as a resounding success, bar association president Gopal Patra said, “The oppression of consumers by Tata Power should be stopped. If TPCODL does not refrain from its practices, the agitation will be intensified.”

Dhenkanal SP Abhinav Sonkar said the bandh passed off peacefully without any incident Seven platoons of police force were deployed to maintain law and order.