Democratic values must be protected in times of adversity, says Odisha Governor Kambhampati

BHUBANESWAR : Democratic values of our country must be protected and more so in the time of adversity, opined Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Monday.

Addressing the 92nd birth anniversary celebration of former minister Harischandra Baxipatra, the Governor said life of the socialist leader offers many profound lessons. “His journey from the student movement to various political platforms teaches us that leadership is not defined by the offices held but by values upheld,” he said.

Kambhampati further said that during the darkest phases of India’s democracy, the national emergency when fundamental freedoms were challenged, Baxipatra chose to endure imprisonment rather than compromising his conviction.

“I too as a young man, inspired by the call of Jayaprakash Narayan, actively took part in the JP movement and was arrested under the MISA Act spending six months in jail. This shared history reminds us that the democratic values must be protected not only in moments of comfort but especially in the moments of adversity,” he said.

Senior advocate and former Supreme Court Bar Association president Dushyant Dave, who delivered the Harischandra Baxipatra memorial lecture, on the occasion, called upon all to set aside their ideological and philosophical difference and work together to take this country forward. “This is something which is very important for us to understand,” he said.